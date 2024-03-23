Ering files nomination

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 22 Mar: Former union minister and sitting MLA Ninong Ering on Friday filed his nomination paper for the Pasighat West assembly constituency at the Ruksin election office on Friday.

Ering is the official candidate of the ruling BJP for the Pasighat West constituency in East Siang district. He was accompanied by senior BJP leaders and PRI leaders

of the area during filing of his nomination.

Ering was elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket in the last election. He later joined the ruling party and applied for the party ticket on the eve of the election notification.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has started election campaign in the Pasighat West area, wooing the voters to vote for Ninong Ering.