RGU inks MoU with FNVA, New Delhi

RONO HILLS, 22 Mar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Foundation for Non-Violent Alternatives (FNVA), New Delhi, for academic and research collaborations.

The MoU, virtually signed on 15 March with the registrar

of the university and the founding trustee of the FNVA as the signatories, was officially exchanged on 22 March, in the presence of RGU Vvice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and FNVA trustee Dr OP Tandon.

Prof Kushwana said, “RGU, being a central university located strategically, has many important and relevant departments of studies, such as national security studies, history, geography, political science and geo-informatics, and could provide an ideal platform for academic interaction in the field of Himalayan studies in general.”

“The ideas and approaches of its faculty and local resources will definitely push the boundaries of knowledge and understanding and strategic planning for future development through this MoU,” the VC said.

“Further, it will enable visits of research scholars and faculty members to enable learning through academic interactions and programmes, both offline and online. It will lead to joint conduct of research and publication activities,” he added.

Among others, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Social Sciences Dean Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Controller of Examinations Dr Bijay Raji, Political Science Professor Nani Bath, and FNVA trustee Dr OP Tandon also spoke.