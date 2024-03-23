Guv presents citation to 6th Bn AR

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik on Friday presented the Governor’s Citation to the 6th Bn Assam Rifles (AR) at the Raj Bhavan here “for their operational duty and extending valuable help and assistance to the civil administration and the local population.”

Commanding Officer Colonel Aman Ahluwalia, along with Subedar Major Ramesh Ram and Rifleman N Suresh Singh received the citation on behalf of the battalion.

Parnaik commended Col Ahluwalia and all ranks of the 6th Bn AR “for effectively performing your operational role, strengthening synergy with the district administration, and creating an excellent bonhomie with the local population in your area of deployment.”

The governor said that “the professionalism and devotion to duty of the 6th AR, which was deployed in Khonsa in Tirap district from 9 February, 2020 to 3 November, 2023, were instrumental for the success of the intelligence mission and operations wherein insurgents were neutralised and hardcore insurgents and overground workers apprehended.”

He further said that the battalion has facilitated the surrender of a large number of active insurgents of Tirap and Longding districts.

“Effective domination, proactive operations and ‘zero human rights violation’ reflect great credit upon the unit and the Indian armed forces,” the governor added. (Raj Bhavan)