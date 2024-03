PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: A total of 31,95,700 in cash, in addition to IMFL worth approximately Rs 32,410, were seized by the flying squad over the last two days here in East Siang district.

According to official information, the police seized Rs 1,50,000 from Mirmir Charali area, Rs 29,69,700 from near Kalibari, and Rs 76,500 from Raneghat area during a search operation on Thursday. (DIPRO)