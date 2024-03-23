Guv urges people to participate in Earth Hour

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has urged the people of the state to participate in Earth Hour, describing it as “a very vital endeavour of the World Wide Fund for Nature.”

“Earth Hour encourages people to take concrete actions to reduce their carbon footprint and advocates for policies that support renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation efforts. It empowers individuals and communities to contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change,” he said.

Parnaik also called for “innovation and creativity in finding sustainable solutions to environmental challenges,” and urged the citizens to “promote the development and

adoption of clean technologies, green practices, and eco-friendly lifestyles that can help build a more resilient and sustainable future for the planet.” (Raj Bhavan)