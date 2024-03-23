Seminar on folktales, myths of Arunachal

PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: The postgraduate English department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised a national seminar on ‘Exploring the folktales and myths of Arunachal Pradesh’, under the aegis of the higher & technical education directorate, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh encouraged the English department to conduct more such programmes in the future, while Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang stressed on the need to “preserve the genuine folktales of this land by avoiding any contamination.”

AYUSH & Folk Medicine Director Dr Robindra Teron “tried to justify the need of such folktales and myths in the present day society,” the college informed in a release.

“More than 30 papers were presented from Arunachal Pradesh and outside during the technical sessions,” which were chaired by Prof GS Jha, it said.

The seminar was attended by, among others, Dr Biswarup Chatterjee from Rampurhat College, West Bengal; Shreya Chakraborty from RMC, West Bengal; Nabanita Chatterjee from the Central University of Jharkhand; and Sheha Majumdar from Kolkata.

“Among the local presenters, Dr Taro Sindik from DN Govt College, Itanagar; Gorik Ete from Doimukh College; Dr Ing Perme from JNC; Dr Teli Momu from Yachuli College; Dr Tunge Lollen from DPG, Kamki; Dr Hanna Ngomdir from Women’s College, Lekhi, and many others from all over the state disseminated their knowledge through fruitful deliberations,” the release stated. (DIPRO)