State NPP declares first list of 29 candidates for assembly polls

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The state unit of the Nationalist People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday announced its first list of 29 candidates for the assembly polls, scheduled for 19 April.

The list, prepared by the party’s national general secretary James PK Sangma, include three sitting MLAs, one former minister, and three former legislators.

The list also features 22 first-time candidates.

Among the key contenders is Thangwang Wangham, former two-time MLA and current president of the party’s state unit, who will vie for the Longding-Pumao constituency in Longding district.

Former minister Japu Deru will seek election from Bomdila constituency, while ex-MLA Tani Loffa and Dikto Yekar will contest from Seppa West and Daporijo constituency, respectively, the party said.

Other significant candidates include sitting independent MLA Karikho Kri, who will seek reelection from Tezu constituency, and sitting NPP MLA Gokar Basar, contesting again from Basar.

Dorjee Wangdi Karma, a sitting BJP MLA from Kalaktang constituency, who was denied a ticket, will contest as an NPP nominee.

The decision by the NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, to abstain from fielding candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state and instead support the BJP candidates, reflects its alliance with the North East Democratic Alliance.

James Sangma said that the party conducted several review meetings with the state leadership before finalising the list of candidates.

He expressed confidence in the NPP’s rapid growth, positioning it among the fastest-growing political parties in the country alongside the BJP, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sangma also expressed optimism about the possibility of a northeastern candidate becoming the prime minister in the future.

Arunachal is set for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls, with counting of votes for the assembly polls scheduled for 2 June and for the Lok Sabha polls on 4 June.

While the BJP has named its candidates for all the assembly seats, the Congress has declared 34 candidates so far, the NCP 17 and the regional Peoples’ Party of Arunachal PPA has announced two candidates.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 41 seats, the JD (U) won seven, the NPP five, the Congress four, and the PPA one, besides two independents.

The ruling party had also won both the Lok Sabha seats in the last election.

Arunachal comprises two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly, with the term of the present assembly ending on 2 June. (PTI)