CHUMOUKEDIMA, 23 Mar: Techi Natung won the bronze medal in belt wrestling on the concluding day of the 3rd North East Games here in Nagaland on Saturday.

Natung won the medal in the women’s below 55 kg category.

With this, Arunachal’s final medal count stands at 48, including eight gold medals.

In football, Arunachal lost 2-4 to Nagaland in the third place decider on Saturday.