3 candidates file nominations in Likabali

LIKABALI/YUPIA, 26 Mar: A total of three candidates on Tuesday filed their nomination papers at the returning officer’s office here in Lower Siang district for the assembly election.

Sitting MLA Kardo Nyigyor filed a set of nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Likabali assembly constituency, and independent candidate Moli Riba has also filed his nomination paper for the same constituency.

BJP candidate Tojir Kadu filed his nomination paper for the Nari-Koyu assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the second phase of election training for polling and presiding officers of the Likabali constituency began here on Tuesday.

Fifty officials were imparted training by the resource persons on the first day of the training.

In Papum Pare district, nominations for the three assembly constituencies were filed on Tuesday in headquarters Yupia.

Techi Kaso of the BJP and Tai Tadap of the NPP filed nominations for the Itanagar assembly constituency (AC), while Tana Hali Tara of the BJP, Nabam Vivek of the PPA, and Nabam Tado of the INC filed nominations for the Doimukh AC.

Ratu Techi of the BJP filed the nomination for the Sagalee AC. (DIPROs)