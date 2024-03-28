Cyclists conduct awareness campaign on rabies vaccination, animal birth control

Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, 27 Mar: At least 13 persons, including eight cyclists and some volunteers undertook a cycle ride here on Sunday last, to create awareness among people on rabies vaccination and animal birth control.

The campaign is initiated by Nani Hapa, a class XI student of DPS, Guwahati with the support of Arunachal Dogs & Cats Rescue Organization. Hapa has done this, while on his school vacation.

Informing this daily, Hapa said that he has undertaken the initiative to not only create awareness but to also inspire people to maintain physical fitness. He said, “Staying fit is very crucial these days since many people of my generation are into different kinds of engagements such as drugs and mobile addictions. In order to get rid of it, being fit and staying fit is important,”

The team cycled from ‘O’ point tinali, Itanagar to Gohpur in Assam and then cycled through Dhalpur- Banderdewa- Nirjuli to RGU, Rono hills. The children in the age group of 13, 15, 16 along with the volunteers, have cycled over 97 kilometers.

“The founder and the president of the Arunachal Cats & Dogs Rescue Organization, Tarun Jamoh Nino have been of great help,” Hapa said.

While highlighting the said organization’s work, Hapa informed that “the organization gives free rabies vaccination to street dogs and provides home services as and when required to pet parents.” “Without their support, the ride won’t be of great success,” he added.

“There was good support from the people throughout our ride and many pet parents expressed great interest. We handed pamphlets from Nirjuli and we received great response from there,” informed Hapa.