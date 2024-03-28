Apang files nomination papers, to contest from Nari-Koyu seat

LIKABALI, 27 Mar: Former chief minister Gegong Apang will contest the legislative assembly election from Nari-Koyu seat in Lower Siang district.

Apang filed his nomination papers for the 19 April assembly election on the last day on Wednesday as a candidate from the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP).

Meanwhile, Kardo Nyigyor and Tojir Kadu, both BJP nominees filed two and three sets of nomination papers each from the Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituency, respectively in addition to the nominations they had filed on Tuesday.

Moli Riba, who had filed a set of nomination papers on Tuesday as an independent from Likabali assembly constituency, added two more sets of nominations as the time for filing of nomination papers closes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, state’s Youth Congress president Tarh Johny filed nomination papers for the 18-Palin assembly constituency as official candidate of Indian National Congress at the DEO, Kra Daadi district.