Tedir and 7 others file nominations

ZIRO, 27 Mar: A total of eight candidates filed their election nomination papers for the 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituencies here on Wednesday.

Returning officers for the assembly constituencies Vivek HP and Himani Meena informed that for the Yachuli assembly constituency seat, Taba Tedir from BJP, Toko Tatung from NCP and Toko Takam and Toko Chada as independent have filed their nomination papers.

For the Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency seat, Hage Appa from the BJP, Tapi Mali from the PPA, Hage Nama and Hage Kobing as independent candidates have filed their nominations.

DEO Vivek HP further informed that so far 1334 or 55% percent arms deposit had taken place in the twin districts of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor.

“We want to ensure 100 % arms deposit in the twin districts.

Hence, the time limit for arms deposit will be extended for a few more days and I once again appeal to all the license holders of the twin districts to deposit their arms at their nearest police stations lest their licenses are cancelled,” appealed the DC-cum-DEO Vivek H.P.

Meanwhile in the morning, the students of St. Claret College performed a street play on ‘Voting Rights’ at the Gandhi Market traffic point. The voting awareness campaign will also be performed in other areas of the districts to generate more awareness on the importance of voting and to increase the turn out of the voters. (DIPRO)