NABARD PLP for Kra Daadi launched

PALIN, 27 Mar: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a potential-linked credit plan (PLP) of Rs. 1042 lakh for Kra Daadi district for the financial year 2024-25.

“Of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 592.20 lakh, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Rs 150.40 lakh. Credit potential together for education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and informal credit delivery system involving bank credit is estimated at Rs. 299.40 lakh,” NABARD DDM Mewang K. Lowang informed.

The PLP document was released by Kra Daadi deputy commissioner Sunny K. Singh during the DCC/DLRC meeting here on Tuesday.