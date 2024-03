Group-2, 4th semester student-trainees of Itanagar-based Donyi Polo BEd College organised an awareness programme on ‘mobile addiction’ at V2, near 0 Point Tinali, on Thursday as part of their ‘teacher training programme’. The student-trainees, along with head of department Niktar Aku and supervisor Talong, made the participants aware of mobile addiction and its consequences. – Yangchin Lhamu