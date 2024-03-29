Vote wisely, choose good MPs

[ Prem Taba ]

As Arunachal Pradesh prepares to cast votes in the simultaneous state assembly and Lok Sabha slated for 19 April, the state is abuzz with political fervour. With nearly 9 lakh eligible voters set to participate, the democratic process is in full swing.

In the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, five notable candidates, including union minister Kiren Rijiju, have filed their nominations, stirring anticipation among constituents. Similarly, the Arunachal Pradesh East seat is witnessing a competitive lineup, reflecting the vibrant democratic spirit of the state.

However, amidst the campaign rallies and candidate promises, there is a palpable concern regarding voter apathy towards parliamentary elections. Many voters tend to prioritise the simultaneous assembly elections, relegating their Lok Sabha votes to mere formalities. This indifferent attitude undermines the significance of electing responsible members of Parliament who can advocate the state’s interests on a national platform.

Recent findings from a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW) shed light on the performance of Arunachal’s MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha. Alarmingly, the MPs from the state recorded the lowest average attendance during parliamentary sessions, raising questions about their commitment to their duties.

Amidst these challenges, the call for informed voting grows louder. It is essential for voters to recognise the power of their votes in shaping the nation’s future. Electing MPs who prioritise the welfare of their constituents and exhibit dedication to their parliamentary duties is crucial for effective governance and representation.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that members of Parliament not only represent their constituencies but also play a pivotal role in forming the government at the Centre. The prime minister is elected by the MPs, making every MP’s role pivotal in shaping the direction of the nation.

As the election day approaches, citizens are urged to vote wisely. Consider the track record, integrity, and commitment of candidates before casting your vote. Look beyond party affiliations and assess the candidate’s ability to address the state’s challenges and contribute to its development.

While some may question who is best suited to replace incumbent MP Kiren Rijiju, it is essential to remember that every election presents an opportunity for change and progress. Instead of dwelling on past incumbencies, focus on the qualities and capabilities of the candidates vying for the position. Any individual, regardless of their background, has the potential to serve as a competent and dedicated MP if entrusted with the responsibility.

In a democracy, the power lies in the hands of the people, and it is imperative for every eligible voter to exercise their right judiciously. Let’s ensure that our voices are heard, our concerns addressed, and our aspirations reflected in the corridors of power. It’s time to rise above apathy and indifference, and actively participate in shaping the destiny of our state and our country. (The contributor is a research scholar in the mass communication department of RGU)