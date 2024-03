PASIGHAT, 30 Mar: A 24-year-old man has been arrested from Lower Banskota here in East Siang district on charges of abducting and attempting to rape a minor girl, police said.

Sanjay Chetry, the alleged accused, was arrested on Friday by a team of police led by Pasighat Women Police Station OC Inspector Ojum Riba after receiving a written complaint, East Siang SP Dr SK Singhal said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. (DIPRO)