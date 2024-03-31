It’s a contest in 50 seats

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: With the last date of withdrawal of candidature on Saturday to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, there will be elections in 50 constituencies.

One of the most watched constituencies is Yachuli in Keyi Panior district, where sitting minister Taba Tedir from the BJP will take on Tako Tatung from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).

During a press briefing at the district secretariat in Ziro on Saturday, District Election Officer (DEO) for the Yachuli and the Ziro-Hapoli constituencies and the returning officer of the Yachuli assembly constituency, Vivek HP, informed that “there will be a straight contest between the two.”

“After the withdrawal of candidatures of Toko Takam and Toko Chada on Saturday, Taba Tedir and Toko Tatung are left in the fray, and will contest the elections from the Yachuli assembly constituency,” the DEO informed.

9 candidates in assembly poll fray in E/Siang

Two candidates – one from the Congress and one independent – withdrew their nomination papers on Saturday, the last date of withdrawal of nominations, in East Siang district.

Congress nominee Okom Yosung, who had filed nomination for the Pasighat East constituency, withdrew his paper on Saturday. Likewise, Ruksin ZPM Aruni Libang Jamoh, who had filed nomination as an independent candidate for the Pasighat West seat, withdrew her paper in support of BJP candidate Ninong Ering.

After the two withdrawals, seven party nominees and two independent candidates are in the election fray in three legislative assembly constituencies (LAC) in the district.

The election department received a total of 11 nomination papers (apart from a dummy candidate in Mebo LAC), and all papers were found valid after scrutiny.

The contestants for the Pasighat West LAC include former union minister Ninong Ering, who has been nominated by the ruling BJP. Three other contestants for the seat are Tapyam Pada (NCP), Kalen Taying (ADP), and Taka Muang (independent).

For the Pasighat East seat, the BJP’s Kaling Moyong is facing a straight contest with NPP candidate Tapi Darang.

As such, former minister Lombo Tayeng is facing a triangular contest with Oken Tayeng (PPA) and RTI activist Shoney Pertin (independent).

Namsai: BJP candidate Zingnu Namchoom and National Congress Party (NCP) candidate Likha Saaya will be competing for the Namsai assembly seat.

On the other hand, Sujana Namchoom from the BJP, Tana Tamar Tara from the Indian National Congress (INC), Haren Tali from the Arunachal Democratic Party, Likha Soni from the NCP, and independent candidate Moneswar Danggen are in the fray for the Lekang assembly constituency.

There will be a straight fight between two candidates in each of the three assembly constituencies in West Siang district.

West Siang: In the Liromoba assembly constituency, Nyamar Karbak (BJP) and Pesi Jilen (NPP) will contest for the seat. During the scrutiny, Pei Jilen withdrew his nomination.

The Aalo West assembly constituency will witness a straight fight between Topin Ete (BJP) and Nyamo Ete (NPP).

In the Aalo East assembly constituency, Kento Jini (BJP) and Jarkar Gamlin (PPA) will fight for the MLA seat.

As of now, there has been no election-related incident in the district.

DEO Mamu Hage is monitoring the processes for the simultaneous elections on 19 April.

Doimukh will witness a triangular contest between sitting BJP MLA Tana Hali Tara, PPA candidate Nabam Vivek, and INC candidate Nabam Tado.

Meanwhile, the general observer (GO) for Papum Pare district, Amit Dhaka, held a meeting with all the contesting candidates, and those who were elected unopposed, of Papum Pare district, after the conclusion of the nomination process at the DEO office in Yupia on Saturday.

The GO highlighted the model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines, candidates’ election expenditure-related matters, EVM preparations, and ECI apps like cVigil used for registering MCC violations in real time and Suvidha – where permissions pertaining to rallies and party offices can be applied for online.

Sharing his accommodation and contact details, the GO said that “all queries and suggestions for a peaceful conduct of the elections are welcome and any obstacle should be immediately bought to my notice.”

Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen while addressing those elected unopposed requested them to “ensure peaceful parliamentary elections in your respective constituencies.”

He also urged the public to participate and turn out in large numbers to vote.

Later, the candidates and their representatives were given a live demonstration of cVigil and the Suvidha apps.

Earlier, the GO also witnessed the second randomisation of the polling personnel at the DC conference hall here.

Among others, SP Taru Gusar, Itanagar RO Shweta Nagarkoti, Sagalee RO Yame Higio, unopposed elected candidate Ratu Techi, PPA candidate Nabam Vivek, INC candidate Nabam Tado, representatives of the BJP, and nodal officers attended the meeting. (DIPROs)