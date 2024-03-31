CHF students win 1st prize in youth festival

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: The students of Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) bagged the first prize in the ‘group dance (folklore)’ category at the 8th inter-collegiate youth festival-cum-games and sports meet, organised by Imphal (Manipur)-based Central Agricultural University at the College of Horticulture (I) in Bermiok, Sikkim recently.

“The aim of the event was to promote solidarity, sportsmanship and cultural exchange among the youths,” the CHF informed in a release, adding that “the students of CHF participated in various competitions and activities that epitomised the spirit of solidarity and friendship, representing the true essence of youth empowerment and holistic development.”