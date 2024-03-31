DEO asks political parties to abide by MCMC directives

LIKABALI, 30 Mar: Lower Siang District Election Officer (DEO) Rujjum Rakshap has asked all political parties to “abide by the directives of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for fair conduct of elections.”

In a letter issued on Saturday, the DEO reiterated that “the political parties and contesting candidates of Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituencies have to obtain prior permission mandatorily from the District Media and Monitoring Committee before telecast, broadcast, publication on radio/TV/AV display, social media handles, local cables, etc, of the contents of their media publicity in connection with the coming election in the prescribed format which can be obtained from the MCMC cell of the DEO office.” (DIPRO)