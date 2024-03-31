‘Educational field trip’ organised

DOIMUKH, 30 Mar: The 6th semester students and faculty members of the history department of Govt College Doimukh participated in an ‘educational field trip’ themed ‘Folktales on Tai Bida: In search of historical narratives’ to Tasi and PaachHapa villages in Sagalee (P/Pare) on 30 March.

The team was led by Govt College Doimukh Principal Dr Taw Azu, who highlighted the importance of preserving folktales and folk traditions, and “showcased their significance in reconstructing historical narratives of the region,” the college informed in a release.

Teri Kuli, a prominent person of Tasi village, narrated the popular tale of Tai Bida and his association with mithuns.