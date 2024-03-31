Observers review poll preparedness in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 30 Mar: Police observer Praveen Kumar, along with general observer Dilip Rautrai and expenditure observer Nitin Kumar Jaiman on Saturday reviewed the poll preparedness for the upcoming simultaneous elections for the three assembly constituencies of East Siang district and the Lok Sabha elections, in terms of deployment of police personnel at polling stations, operationalisation of check posts, vulnerability mapping, communication plan, and patrolling to ensure law and order.

The police observer stressed on “preparedness on all fronts pertaining to deployment and force requirement.”

East Siang DEO Tayi Taggu apprised the observers of all the aspects of the preparations, and informed that “meetings for proper coordination with all stakeholders and nodal officers are conducted regularly.”

He spoke also on the FST, SST, DST, VVT and MCC teams, EEM teams, etc, and various other aspects of poll management.

SP Sachin Kumar Singhal presented a brief on the district’s profile, the total number of voters in the district, with constituency-wise break-up, the polling stations under the Pasighat West assembly constituency and the Pasighat East assembly constituency, and the Mebo assembly constituency, besides the comprehensive deployment aspects.

The SP apprised the observers of various preventive measures to ensure smooth conduct of elections “through naka checking and constant patrolling at various locations of the district by the district police, the CRPF, and the IRBn.”

He informed that Rs 38,88,253 has been seized since the implementation of the model code of conduct.

The meeting was attended also by ARO Tatling Pertin, ASP Pankaj Lamba, and DSP Ayup Boko. (DIPRO)