Over 60 benefit from health camp

PASIGHAT, 30 Mar: Over 60 patients from various districts benefitted from a free cardiology camp organised by Pasighat-based Healthcare Hospital, in collaboration with Manipur-based Sky Hospital and Research Centre Pvt Ltd, here in East Siang district on Saturday.

“Cardiologist Dr Siddharta Saha from Sky Hospital Pvt Ltd, alongside our dedicated hospital teams, catered to patients of all age groups,” Healthcare Hospital informed in a release, adding that “two minors were diagnosed with VSD (ventricular septal defect,) one patient was diagnosed with PTA (patent ductus arteriosus ) and three adults were diagnosed with valvular diseases, which need urgent treatment and were provided with advice for further management.”

“Among the services provided were cardiology investigations, such as echo screening and ECG, all offered free of charge by the hospital,” it added.