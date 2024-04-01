Tawang SHGs’ members on exposure tour to West Kameng

SHERGAON, 31 Mar: Fourteen members of eight women self-help groups (SHG) from Lungla in Tawang district were brought on a three-day exposure tour here in West Kameng district by local NGO Garung Thuk.

The tour, which ended on Saturday, was organised to educate the women about rural tourism. The team visited the picturesque Shergaon village, which was the recipient of the ‘Best Tourism Village of India, 2023’ award in the silver category.

The participating SHGs were Tanka Tham Gonpa, Kharsoot Mandung, Zurchung, Pema Mento, Aama Tsokpa, Pallung Mangnam, Lhasangey Mangam Village, and Moyu Gonpa.

“The purpose of this exposure trip was to learn from the Shergaon experience of sustainable rural tourism and to try emulating the same in the villages of Lunga circle,” the NGO informed in a release.

Garung Thuk is known for its efforts in terms of community development and rural tourism promotion.

On the first day, the visitors participated in a classroom session on best practices of sustainable rural tourism, and the Sherdukpen culture.

The next two days involved field visits to the Granjo project, the cherry blossom plantation project of Jigaon-based NGO Zgang Depga, the weaving centre of the Seinthuk women SHG, the Lagyala gonpa, a heritage walk in Morshing village, the Tanpe Droima museum, the Taklung gonpa, the Yokmuzor Buddha Park, etc, the release said.

The visitors were also exposed to firsthand demonstration of homestay management at the Red Berry River View Homestay by Pentang Thungon and her daughter Tsomu Thungon. They shared their wisdom with regard to successfully running a homestay facility.

The visitors were also treated to a demonstrated on making rhododendron wine and juice.

Garung Thuk chairman Ledo Thungon expressed appreciation for the SHGs of Lungla area for choosing Shergaon as the destination of the exposure visit, and assured to guide the women in emulating good practices in the future.

Pem Dokar, who is also the president of the Lungla PLF, expressed gratitude to the organiser, and expressed desire to “work towards development of sustainable rural tourism in Lungla in the years to come.”