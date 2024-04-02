Consultative meeting with MLA candidates

SEPPA, 1 Apr: A consultative meeting with all the MLA candidates of East Kameng district was held at the district election office here on Monday.

The objective of the meeting, which was attended also by the general observer (GO), the expenditure observer (EO), all returning officers, the SP, AROs and police personnel, was to create awareness among the candidates about the election process, and the rules and regulations.

The SP apprised the participants of the measures taken up by the police to ensure safe, peaceful, free and fair elections.

The EO cited sections of the law dealing with punishments, including cancellation of candidature, if the delection guidelines are broken.

The GO also spoke. (DIPRO)