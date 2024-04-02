NE NSS Festival begins at NERIST

NIRJULI, 1 Apr: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) is hosting a five-day ‘Northeast NSS Festival’ here from 31 March to 4 April.

Over 300 NSS volunteers and 16 programme officers from all eight NE states are participating in the festival, which is being organised by the Guwahati (Assam)-based NSS regional directorate, in collaboration with the state NSS cell of the higher & technical education directorate, and the NERIST.

“The festival was inaugurated by NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S on Monday,” the institute informed in a release, adding that the director “reminded the volunteers that, by 2047, when the country would have completed 100 years of independence, many of the volunteers would be in their 40s and they need to act now to make the best contribution to the country.”

Higher & Technical Education Joint Director Joram Muthu in his address stressed on protecting the nature, wildlife, flora and fauna “which is the beauty of the Northeastern region,” while Regional Director Jangjilong emphasised on “the need for the youths to know and appreciate the cultures and traditions of other states,” the release said.

NSS Arunachal Pradesh SNO Dr AK Mishra presented a brief on the objectives of the festival.

“The beauty of the inaugural programme was the cultural parade of all the eight participating states of the Northeast,” it said.