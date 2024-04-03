3 tourists from Kerala found dead in Ziro hotel

Staff Reporter

ZIRO, 2 Apr: Three tourists from Kerala were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday morning.

Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra informed that a verbal report was received at the police station here at 10:30 am, informing about the incident.

The SP informed that the deceased have been identified as Naveen Thomas (39) and Devi B (39) from Meenadam, Kottayam, and Arya B Nair (29) from Sreeragam, Trivandrum.

“It was reported from the staffers of the hotel that the guests were not seen since 1st April, 2024. On suspicion, the staffers checked the room in which the guests were staying, which was found locked from the inside,” Bagra said, adding that the staffers then broke open the door, and found the occupants dead.

The trio had checked into the hotel on 28 March.

“On receipt of the information, the police team reached the place of occurrence and found three of them dead in the room in different places,” the SP stated.

He said that, prima facie, the incident suggested death by suicide.

“One lady, Arya B Nair (29), of Sreeragam, Trivandrum, was found lying dead on the bed with her wrist cut with a sharp blade, and other lady, Devi B, was found lying dead on the floor with cut marks on her neck, as well as cut marks on the right wrist,” the SP stated.

Bagra further informed that Naveen Thomas was found dead in the bathroom with a cut mark on his left wrist.

“Apparently the deceased Naveen Thomas and late Devi B were husband and wife,” he said.

It is learnt that the district police, with assistance from forensic experts from PTC Banderdewa, conducted a search and seized all the evidence available in the room.

The postmortem is scheduled for Wednesday.

Three unnatural death cases under Section 174 CrPC have been registered, and endorsed to SI J Doye for investigation.

“During initial investigation, it was found that there was a missing FIR registered against deceased Arya B Nair in Trivandrum.

“Further investigation is underway, considering all angles,” the SP added.