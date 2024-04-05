Expenditure observer visits Ziro

ZIRO, 4 Apr: The Arunachal West parliamentary constituency expenditure observer (EO) Sarish Kumar Irukullar visited Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro and interacted with the district’s election officials on Wednesday.

During a meeting, the EO briefed the assistant expenditure observers (AEO) on “expenditure monitoring laid down by the Election Committee of India,” and urged them to “remain vigilant and constantly monitor for any excessive poll expenditure incurred by the contesting candidates and the political parties.”

The meeting was attended also by DEO Vivek HP, SP Keni Bagra, administrative officers, and the accounting team. (DIPRO)