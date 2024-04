ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Mopin festival of the Galo community, and expressed hope that the festivity would promote peace and communal harmony among all tribes of the state.

“On this joyous occasion, I join my Galo brethren in offering our prayers to Anyi Pinku Pinte to bestow each one of us with her choicest blessings,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)