Shah, Rajnath, Nadda to campaign in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda will visit Arunachal Pradesh from 8 April onwards to campaign for party candidates.

The state will go to simultaneous polls for two Lok Sabha and 50 assembly constituencies in the first phase on 19 April.

The ruling BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly.

Shah will arrive in Pasighat in East Siang district on 8 April for a daylong visit and will address an election rally there, senior vice president of the party’s state unit, Tarh Tarak said.

Singh will arrive in Namsai district on 9 April to address another election rally, Tarak said.

Nadda will arrive in the state capital on 10 April and will release the party’s manifesto for the polls and later address a rally in Doimukh near here.

The ruling BJP has fielded 50 candidates for the remaining assembly seats, while the opposition Congress has named 19 nominees, followed by the National People’s Party in 20 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party in 14, the People’s Party of Arunachal in 11 seats, the Arunachal Democratic Party in four, and the Lok Jana Shakti Party in one seat, respectively.

The BJP has nominated union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju as its candidate for the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency and sitting MP Tapir Gao from the eastern parliamentary seat.

The Congress has fielded PCC president Nabam Tuki and the party’s state unit vice president Bosiram Siram for the west and the east Lok Sabha seats.

Counting of votes for the assembly elections will be held on 2 June, while the counting for parliamentary elections will be on 4 June. (PTI)