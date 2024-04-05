‘Main hun taiyar’ campaign launched

SEPPA, 4 Apr: The East Kameng district election office launched a ‘Main hun taiyar’ campaign for the presiding and polling officers, here on Thursday.

The campaign’s objective is to create poll-ready teams for all polling stations to reduce human error which may lead to re-polling.

Initially, a test was conducted for all presiding officers, and individual performance was shown in real time.

Subsequently, all polling officers will be covered under the ambit of this campaign, so that the polling teams are confident about the duties to be performed during the 19 April simultaneous elections. (DIPRO)