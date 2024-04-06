CEO issues show cause notice to ACF; forum expresses regret

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain on Thursday issued a show cause notice to the Arunachal Christian forum (ACF), based on its projecting two MP candidates for the eastern and western parliamentary seats.

The ACF had endorsed former chief minister Nabam Tuki and former minister Bosiram Siram as the MP candidate for the Arunachal West and the Arunachal East parliamentary seat, respectively.

The CEO gave three days to the forum to explain why the ACF, which is a religious organisation, endorsed the two candidates. The notice warned that necessary action would be taken against the ACF if it failed to respond within three days.

Citing the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, which states that “no religious institution or manager thereof shall use or allow the use of any premises belonging to or under the control of the institutions for promotion of propagation of any political activity,” the notice stated that “such appeal from a religious institution is contradictory to the Act and the guidelines of the Election Commission of India under the model code of conduct (MCC).”

On being contacted, ACF president Tarh Miri clarified that the ACF has not committed any offence under said Act, adding that “the ACF has not conducted any activity to denounce or promote any political party or candidate.”

“The ACF’s notification, as mentioned in the CEO’s show cause notice, is not an official notification issued by the ACF as there is no seal and signatory stamp on the notification from the ACF.”

He informed that the forum sent a letter of clarification in this regard to the CEO on Friday.

The ACF said that it had earlier endorsed Tuki and Siram, “but there being many MP candidates in the fray, the ACF retracted its endorsement.”

“Considering the gross violation of the MCC, the ACF had already cancelled the notification,” Miri said, adding that “the ones being circulated on social media by unknown individuals is intended to damage the hard-earned image of the ACF.”

He expressed regret for hurting the sentiments of other MP candidates. “We are ready to issue a letter of withdrawal or clarification of the earlier said notice for nomination of two MP candidates,” he said.

The ACF in its letter to the CEO stated that “the forum wishes to see peaceful, free and fair elections, without giving them any communal or religious colour.”