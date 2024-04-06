Mopin festival celebrated

AALO, 5 Apr: The 58th Mopin festival of the Galo community was celebrated at Gumin Kin here in West Siang district with great pomp and gaiety on Friday.

Boxer and Rajya Sabha member MC Mary Kom, who attended the festivity, was welcomed by Central Mopin Celebration Committee (CMCC) general secretary Liduk Padu.

Kom in her speech advised the youths to “take every hurdle in life as a challenge,” and added that “I have crossed every hurdle and challenge in life.”

She appealed to the Galo community to be united, and encouraged the youths to work hard in their chosen spheres in life.

The CMCC felicitated Hogdo Lollen, who played a major role in the creation of Aalo township.

CMCC president Deba Loya in his address said that “Mopin festival is the identity the Galo people,” and urged all the Galo people to preserve and protect the festival.

More than 35 Popir teams from different sectors participated in the celebration.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, the Indian Army brigadier, retired officers, and panchayat leaders took part in the festivity.

In Lower Siang district, the four-day Mopin celebration began in Likabali on Friday.

Attending the inaugural day of the festival, Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap said, “Festival is a way through which we rejoice ourselves, shed our monotonic humdrum of day-to-day life and at the same time appease and invoke the gods and goddesses to ensure bumper harvest of crops and sound health of men and livestock, as well.”

Rakshap further said that “festivals have a strong bearing on the fragile cultural heritage of the denizens and through its proper celebration we can continue to upkeep our culture and tradition in their pristine shape.”

Celebration committee president Modak Taipodia and general secretary Dunyo Taipodia also spoke.

The festivity will continue till 8 April, and feature cultural competitions showcasing the traditional Galo lifestyle in the modern context without moving away from the roots of culture and custom. (DIPROs)