Over 150 students, PhD scholars and faculty members of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, participated in an outreach session on the Fulbright-Nehru fellowships, organised by RGU, in collaboration with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), at RGU on Friday. Speakers included, among others, USIEF education adviser Sohina Jana, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, IQAC Director Prof RC Parida, and Social Work HoD Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar.