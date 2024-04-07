BJP celebrates 44th foundation day

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday celebrated the party’s 44th foundation day at its headquarters here.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president (i/c) Tarh Tarak highlighted the various developmental activities and achievements of the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state.

Congratulating Khandu and nine others on being elected unopposed in the assembly elections, Tarak said: “It reflects the unwavering support and faith of the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu.”

He said that the BJP is all set to form the government with a thumping majority in the state, and added that the two contesting party candidates from the western and eastern parliamentary constituencies would also record thumping wins.

Tarak asked the party workers to refrain from indulging in anti-party activities.

Party spokesperson Techi Necha highlighted “the long and arduous journey of the BJP,” its history and “evolution from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the formation of the Janata Party and its contributions.”

The party’s state secretaries Ashok Sangchuju and Toko Yapa also spoke.