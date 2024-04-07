EVMs for Yachuli and Ziro-Hapoli polls commissioned

ZIRO, 6 Apr: The electronic voting machines (EVM) for the Yachuli and the Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituencies (AC) and the western parliamentary elections were commissioned in the presence of the representatives of various political parties here on Saturday.

Presided over by general observer Sunil Kumar Yadav, police observer Om Prakash Tripathy, the District Election Officer (DEO) of both the constituencies, Vivek HP, returning officer of Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency Himani Meena and other district election officials, the EVMs of both the constituencies were lifted from the district secretariat warehouse and commissioned in front of the representatives of the political parties.

All official procedures related to the EVMs, including loading of the candidates and their symbols polling station-wise, were carried out prior to commissioning

and storing the machines in the designated strongroom in Abotani Hall, to be issued to the polling teams during the day of the polls.

The entire process was carried out in front of the representatives of the BJP, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) and the INC.

Earlier, the political representatives were shown the warehouse where the EVMs had been kept sealed after their randomisation. The machines were then transported to Abotani Hall, where they were commissioned and kept in the strongroom, to be later issued to the polling teams.

Representatives of the political parties expressed satisfaction over the security and logistic arrangements made by the DEO. “We are satisfied with the overall arrangements made by the DEO for conduct of smooth and peaceful assembly and parliamentary elections at the twin constituencies, including arrangement of lodging facilities for the polling teams at their respective polling stations and provision of CCTVs at all the polling stations,” they said.

Earlier, the DEO convened a meeting with the administrative officers, sector officers and executive engineers of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts at the district secretariat and discussed the issues related to the preparedness for the upcoming elections. (DIPRO)