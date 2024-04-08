GO asks election functionaries to discharge duties responsibly

PASIGHAT, 7 Apr: General observer (GO) Dilip Routray asked the election functionaries of East Siang district to discharge their duties responsibly.

Speaking at a coordination meeting with zonal officers, sector magistrates and micro-observers here on Sunday, the GO apprised them of “the need for establishing strong and direct communication with your respective block level officers.”

Routray also asked the sector magistrates to check the availability of assured minimum facilities in their respective areas and ensure safety of the EVMs.

The GO also took stock of the poll preparedness and the security arrangements to ensure hassle-free conduct of the elections.

DEO Tayi Taggu said that “all officials must know the complete process of polling and understand that they are responsible for multifarious aspects of election management from the day of appointment till the completion of poll process.”

Taggu stressed on conducting “mock poll procedures” before the polls, and directed the presiding officers to “send two hourly reports of the polling day to the DEO without fail, as per ECI guidelines.”

Election training officer and EAC Namrata Bhatt Tiwari was also present. (DIPRO).