BJP expels three ZPCs, four ZPMs

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The state BJP has expelled three zilla parishad chairpersons (ZPC) and four zilla parishad members (ZPM) on the ground of anti-party activities, the party’s media cell in-charge Dolang Tako informed in a release on Sunday.

According to the release, the expelled ZPCs are Likha Sangchhore of Keyi Panyor and Upper Subansiri, Chathong Lowang of Tirap, and Rinchin Zomba Merakpa of West Kameng districts.

The expelled ZPMs are Nilly Likha Tabo (Pistana), Khoda Dipung (Upper Yachuli), Gem Aiti (Yazali), and Tediap Hallang (Bari Bisap).

The release further stated that state BJP president (i/c) and its Disciplinary Action Committee chairman Tarh Tarak said that “the expelled members were found to be indulging in anti-party activities and campaigning against the official candidates of the BJP for the upcoming elections.”

“These members were issued show cause notices, but many of them failed to file any explanation/clarification, and some of them submitted unjustified and unsatisfactory explanation,” the release said.

It further said that the Disciplinary Action Committee recommended that “all the members concerned be expelled from the BJP for a period of six years from the date of expulsion order,” and that “the primary member, active member and any responsibility assigned or entrusted to them by the party shall cease and stands cancelled.”