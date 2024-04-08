Hillang Yajik wins silver in women’s physique event

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Hillang Yajik of Arunachal Pradesh won the silver medal in the women’s sports physique category in the 13th Federation Cup held in Ravindra Bhavan near Baina Beach, Vasco da Gama, in Goa from 6-7 April.

Hailing from Kurung Kumey district, 24-year-old Yajik is the first woman from Arunachal to win a medal in the Federation Cup, Arunachal Bodybuilding Association acting general secretary Yanu Kipa informed.

The 13th Federation Cup – Senior Men’s Bodybuilding and Physique Sports National Championship, 2024 – was organised by the Goa Bodybuilding Association, under the banner of the Indian Bodybuilding Federation.