BJP violates MCC again

Staff Reporter

RAGA, 7 Apr: Once again, the election model code of conduct (MCC) was brazenly violated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by convening the party’s election campaign-related meeting at the circuit house in Raga in Kamle district on Saturday.

Reportedly, the BJP used the government accommodation when its western parliamentary candidate and union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju arrived in Raga on Saturday for campaigning.

It is alleged that the party misused the government facility, violating the MCC.

It is learnt that the district election officer took cognisance of the matter and issued a show cause notice to the Kamle BJP unit president, cautioning the party for violating the MCC.