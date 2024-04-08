ICC organises cross-country Olympic race

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The Itanagar Cycling Club (ICC) organised the Mopin XCO Cup 2024 – the first dedicated cross-country Olympic (XCO) race in Arunachal Pradesh – on the occasion of Mopin festival at IG Trail, Indira Gandhi Park here on 6 April.

Tajum Dere from Shi-Yomi district won the race in the men’s elite category, while Nayu Lapung from East Kameng and Bengia Tebin from Keyi Panyor district won the second and the third position, respectively.

In the U-19 category, Lijum Ete from West Siang district became the champion, followed by Tame Tarang from Kurung Kumey in second position, and Lobsang Tsering from Upper Siang district in the third position.

Two U-13 riders – Tummil Ramching from Upper Subansiri district and Nabam Lanya from Papum Pare – and female rider Basati Saikia from Assam’s North Lakhimpur district were given consolation prizes.

One lap of the IG park trail/track is around 4 kms. The competition was held over six laps, which is equal to 24 kms.