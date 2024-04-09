Nawkam Wangpan wins Arunachal Idol Season-6

[ Nipjyoti Kalita ]

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Nawkam Wangpan from Longding district emerged the winner of the singing reality show Arunachal Idol Season-6 during the grand finale held at DK Convention Hall here on Sunday.

Rajiv Kyamdo from Upper Subansiri was adjudged second runner-up.

The event’s grand finale featured musical prowess with Amina Patuk, Chehekti Michichi and Nokpam Joham receiving recognition as the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th runner-up, respectively.

Arunachal Idol Season-6 managing director Tana Disem and its chairman Mallu Atu congratulated the winners and the finalists, and applauded their “dedication and talent that captivated audiences across Arunachal Pradesh.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR