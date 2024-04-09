Nawkam Wangpan wins Arunachal Idol Season-6

[ Nipjyoti Kalita ]

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Nawkam Wangpan from Longding district emerged the winner of the singing reality show Arunachal Idol Season-6 during the grand finale held at DK Convention Hall here on Sunday.

Rajiv Kyamdo from Upper Subansiri was adjudged second runner-up.

The event’s grand finale featured musical prowess with Amina Patuk, Chehekti Michichi and Nokpam Joham receiving recognition as the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th runner-up, respectively.

Arunachal Idol Season-6 managing director Tana Disem and its chairman Mallu Atu congratulated the winners and the finalists, and applauded their “dedication and talent that captivated audiences across Arunachal Pradesh.”