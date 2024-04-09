DNGC participates in NE NSS Festival

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: A team of 29 NSS volunteers from Dera Natung Government College, led by NSS programme officer Botem Moyong participated in the North East NSS Festival, which was held in Aizawl, the capital town of Mizoram, from 2 to 6 April.

The event was aimed at fostering unity and feeling of oneness among the eight Northeastern states of India and it was organized by Assam’s Guwahati-based NSS regional directorate and the state NSS cell of Mizoram.

Mizoram University vice chancellor prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka inaugurated the festival in the presence of NSS Guwahati-based regional director Jangjilong and others on 3 April.

Prof. Dibakar exhorted the students to be good citizens and cultivate good habits in their lives. He urged them to maintain unity in diversity practically, not just on paper. Further, he warned the students to never get addicted to anything in life, including money.

Various activities, including academic sessions on personality development and communication skill, ‘first aids,’ ‘benefit of voluntary blood donation,’ ‘mental health’ etc, were organized.

Yoga session, walkathon under Fit India Movement, slogan writing competition and sightseeing at Reiek Tourist Tlang were also organized.

The NSS volunteers from the DNGC performed a group folk dance, showcasing the rich traditional attire of the major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides Arunachal, contingents from all other North Eastern states participated in the programme.