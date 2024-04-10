Cash, drugs and liquor in Arunachal election

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The flying squad and the static surveillance teams appointed by the Election Commission, along with police, on Monday seized cash and other materials worth Rs. 11,48,335 from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said here.

During the interception of vehicles at various checkpoints in the state, the teams seized Rs. 9,81,700, in cash, he said.

The teams also seized drugs and other narcotic substances with a market value of Rs. 1,25,120 and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs. 37,515 during the day, Toko Babu, the

officer on special duty to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

“Since the announcement of polls, Rs. 5.88 crore in cash, drugs worth Rs. 76.78 lakh, IMFL amounting to Rs. 4.37 crore and other materials worth Rs. 3.64 crore have been seized,” the OSD said, adding the total monetary value of the seized items including cash, shot up to Rs. 14.69 crore. (PTI)