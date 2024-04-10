DEO urges ROs to ensure basic facilities in all polling stations

YUPIA, 9 Apr: Papum Pare District Election Officer (DEO) -cum-Doimukh RO Jiken Bomjen directed all the ROs to ensure the basic minimum facilities in all the polling stations on polling day.

Addressing a meeting on polling day preparations and monitoring of the activities at the DC’s office here on Tuesday, the DEO further urged all to work in coordination with each other for the successful conduct of the simultaneous elections.

During the meeting, finalization of critical polling stations, pre-arrangements for webcasting at polling stations, movement plan for the polling team, assured minimum facilities at polling stations and setting up of communication, media monitoring and webcasting control rooms and deployment of quick response teams to address the situation promptly were discussed.

Itanagar ARO Datum Gadi and Sagalee RO Higio Yame briefed about the status of the polling stations of their respective constituencies.

AROs, nodal officers and representatives from BSNL and private network providers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)