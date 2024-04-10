Presiding and polling officers’ training underway

LIKABALI, 9 Apr: The third phase of election training for presiding and polling officers of Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituencies in Lower Siang district began here on Tuesday.

The four-day training, which is being imparted after completion of the final randomization of polling personnel, is aimed at equipping them with the practical approach of their works, giving each one a hands-on practical experience on handling the EVMs/VVPATs.

The DC-cum-DEO has made it mandatory for all the appointed officials to attend the training or face disciplinary action as per conduct of election rules, 1961.

ADC-cum-Returning Officer for Nari Koyu Assembly Constituency Ainstein Koyu exhorted the personnel to make use of the opportunity being made available to them and learn as much as they could to carry out the duties with confidence.

EAC (Election) Janes Mary Tayeng, who is handling the training schedules, gave a presentation on the purpose and benefits of the training and urged the trainees to learn the art of handling the machines practically.

She advised them to take the election duty very seriously and perform an error-free election duty. (DIPRO)