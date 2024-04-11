People’s movement against polygamy needed

The issue of polygamy is once again in public debate. The recent unnatural death of the wife of a sitting zilla parishad member related to extramarital affair has reignited the debate on polygamy in the tribal society. A large section of the tribal community has been practicing polygamy since time immemorial. It was considered part of the tribal custom, and the society at large accepted it. However, with the times changing, the society also needs to change. The onset of modernity and modern education has changed the mindset of the people. Today, the majority of tribal society do not approve of polygamy.

However, a minority section is still practicing it, and this is considered to be the reason for the breaking of so many families. With people now coming out strongly against this outdated practice, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has said that there is an urgent need to enact a law banning polygamy and bigamy in Arunachal Pradesh. The APWWS has urged the governor to intervene and address the pressing issue by directing the state government to enact a law banning polygamy and bigamy. While a law banning polygamy will act as a deterrent, this practice will not end just by enacting a law. The society at large together will have to come out strongly against this practice. There should be a people’s movement against polygamy in the state.