Gumri Ringu receives Int’l Women Peace Award

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Former president of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, Gumri Ringu, was awarded the ‘International Women Peace Award’ for 2024 during a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday via Zoom by Supreme Court judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

The award is bestowed by E-Mediation Writings (EMW) International, a leading online magazine. Ringu was awarded for her “dedication through education and expertise (which) has played a significant role in making the society, both locally and globally, a more respectful and peaceful place for everyone to coexist,” according to a release.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the members of E-Mediation Writings for recognising my work,” said Ringu upon receiving the award.

E-Mediation coordinator-in-chief Pusshp Gupta said, “EMW, a digital magazine, fosters discourse on mediation by amplifying voices globally through articles, columns, and updates.”