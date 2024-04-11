Guv conveys Pongtu, Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Pongtu festival of the Tutsa community, and expressed hope that the festivity would herald a new dawn of peace, harmony and prosperity for the community and the state.

“On this occasion, I join my Tutsa brethren in offering my prayers to supreme god Rangkathok for his choicest blessings to all of us,” the governor said.

Parnaik has also conveyed greetings to the people of the state, particularly the followers of Islam, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, and expressed hope that the sacred occasion would usher in goodwill and harmony.

“On this Eid, I seek Allah’s blessings for everyone’s happiness and further strengthening the values of composite society,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)