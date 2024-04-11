Security enhanced at Likabali check gate

LIKABALI, 10 Apr: In view of the upcoming simultaneous elections, security has been tightened at the check gate here in Lower Siang district.

The police personnel posted here are putting in extra effort in addition to their regular duties, the DIPRO reported in a release.

“The Likabali check gate, located on the outskirts of the town at a point in between the ridges of the hilly range overriding the town, is not just a check gate to regulate entry and exit of vehicles; it also serves as the gateway to Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, Leparada, West Siang, Upper Siang and Siang districts,” the release said.

“The personnel at the gate maintain a sort of dossier for inner line permits and other important papers of travellers and their vehicles passing through it. It operates round-the-clock and keeps proper records of vehicles making their way through it.

“By doing so, it not only checks illegal entry of outsiders but also helps in tracking vehicles with doubtful intentions,” it said.

“With the vigilance enhanced here at this entry point, a lot of election-related issues, especially in the context of enforcement of MCC for all these aforementioned districts, can be taken care of at this point,” the release added.