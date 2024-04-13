SAI to conduct archer selection trial

ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct a selection trial in archery for inducting talented archers into the SAI’s National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), Itanagar.

The trial will be conducted on 16 and 17 April at Sangey Lhaden Sports Complex, Chimpu.

Archers who have won medals in district-level competitions, or have participated in state or national championships in the last two years are eligible to participate in the selection trial.

The age of the intending candidates should be 14 years and above as on 1 January, 2024.

Interested archers must bring with them age proof certificates in original (school certificate/Aadhaar card/PAN card/birth certificate) with photocopies; medical fitness certificate from a government hospital; sports achievement certificate with photocopies; and four copies of passport-size photographs.